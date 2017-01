Mandopop singer Rainie Yang, 32, who was in Singapore for the Rock On! 2017 countdown concert at The Float@Marina Bay, had to be put on a drip before the show. The pop star had been down with flu the past week and was not feeling well. Nonetheless, she mustered strength to perform before the 18,000-strong crowd. She was among the 12 acts at the concert headlined by Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Other performers included American rock band Hoobastank and Malaysian-Chinese ballad queen Penny Tai.