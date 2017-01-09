Getai singers wed in style

Two personalities from the getai show business got hitched last Saturday with a procession of 11 luxury cars, two Hello Kitty mascots, 18 groomsmen and 21 bridesmaids.

Mr Melvin Tan and Ms Zhang Tingting were wedded in a ceremony at the Regent Hotel at about 8am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Zhang, a getai singer, is from Malaysia, according to her Facebook page. Her husband is a Singaporean managing director of entertainment company LiveStage Showbiz Productions, said his Facebook page.

The 11 white cars in the wedding procession included a Lamborghini, a Maserati, an 8m-long limousine, two BMWs and two Mercedes-Benz S400s.

Mr Tan, 41, told Shin Min they started preparing for the wedding a year ago.

Using a Chinese idiom with two "ones" in it, he said he chose 11 cars to show they are together for "yi sheng yi shi" (Mandarin for a whole lifetime). "I wanted to have a big bash and give my wife an unforgettable wedding. I was nervous today. I slept only two to three hours," he said.

As the 31-year-old bride loves Hello Kitty, the pair hired Hello Kitty mascots and wore Hello Kitty lapel pins.

Lianhe Wanbao also reported last Saturday that the pair had dated for three years. Mr Tan had proposed to his bride in 2015 with 99 roses and a $17,360 two-carat diamond ring at a getai session, in front of a 2,000-strong audience.