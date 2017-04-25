Get immersed in music

Five Danish musicians have bravely taken the plunge for the sake of their craft. The Between Music members descend into their own glass water tanks with custom-made musical instruments for their latest project AquaSonic. Special microphones pick up and amplify the soundwaves. The quintet spend the performance underwater, surfacing regularly as part of the choreography. They are performing in Denmark, including at a concert last Wednesday in Aarhus. They will showcase their fluid skills in Russia next month.