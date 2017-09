VENICE (REUTERS) - Hollywood star George Clooney smiled and waved as his boat pulled up amid rain at the Lido in Venice on Friday (Sept 1).

Clooney's new film Suburbicon is competing in the main competiton and is due to premiere on Saturday. A regular at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney directs the family drama which stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon. Moore arrived with Clooney, followed closely by Damon.

The Venice Film Festival runs until Sept 9, when the Golden Lion will be awarded.