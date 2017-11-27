Gangnam Style becomes third video to hit 3 billion YouTube views

SEOUL - Five years on, viewers still cannot get enough of South Korean singer Psy's global hit Gangnam Style. On Sunday, the song topped three billion views on YouTube.

The single was released in July 2012, unleashing worldwide interest in Korea, from its music and fashion to food.

Gangnam Style was viewed more than 500 million times within 100 days of its release, with Psy's "horse dance" a highlight, reported The Korea Herald.

He is set to perform in Seoul from Dec 28 to 31 as part of his year-end concerts titled All Night Stand 2017 Psy.

Gangnam Style is the third video to pass three billion views.

The first to achieve the feat was Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again later joined the exclusive club.

Despacito has since gone on to make history as the first video with four billion views.