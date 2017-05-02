Fyre Festival organisers face $140 million lawsuit over event that descended into chaos

LOS ANGELES (WP) - A US$100 million (S$140 million) lawsuit was filed against organisers of the inaugural Fyre Festival, a music event in the Bahamas that was billed as a luxury experience only to quickly devolve into an island landscape of half-built tents, cheese sandwiches and a distinct lack of musical talent.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in a Los Angeles federal court, Fyre Festival and its organisers were accused of fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract.

The plaintiff, attendee Daniel Jung, seeks class action status for the thousands of ticket-holders who flew to the remote venue.

"The festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees- suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions - that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord Of The Flies than Coachella," the complaint stated, referring to a similar festival held annually in California.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

The plaintiff alleged that the organisers knew that the Fyre Festival was a "serious danger" to attendees in advance.

The suit, filed by celebrity Hollywood attorney Mark Geragos, seeks US$100 million in damages on behalf of a purported class of concert-goers.

Mr Jung's ticket to the Fyre Festival cost US$2,000, according to the complaint.

The event was hyped by ads featuring supermodels enjoying an island paradise and promising luxury unmatched by older music festivals.

Organised by rapper Ja Rule and business partner Billy McFarland, the Fyre Festival was meant to grow global brand awareness for Fyre Media, a talent booking start-up the pair founded in 2015.