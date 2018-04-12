Funny and rich in detail

REVIEW / THRILLER COMEDY

HAVE A NICE DAY (PG13)

75 minutes/Now showing/4 stars

The story: In a dingy city somewhere in China, a young man, Xiao Zhang, robs his boss, who is a local thug. Xiao Zhang's girlfriend received cut-rate plastic surgery from a scammer, who disfigured her, and now needs a do-over from a reputable clinic. That costs money that Xiao Zhang does not have, leading him to commit the crime that will put him in the crosshairs of every grifter, thief and hoodlum in town.

A bag containing one million yuan ($204,000) is at the centre of a web involving a wannabe gangster, his boss, a pork seller-turned-assassin and a motley crew of small-time business people with big dreams.

In this work, winner of the Best Animation prize at last year's Golden Horse Awards, Nanjing-based animator and director Liu Jian depicts a city without pity, shown not just in the things the characters do and say, but also in how it looks: The backdrop is a wasteland, a dystopia reeking of neglect, a place left behind by China's economic miracle.

Money rules and humanity has fled, reflected in how even simple interactions, such as renting time in an Internet cafe or booking a hotel room, are dead and robotic.

That unnamed city in the south of the country is a pitstop for people on the way up or a dead end for those who have given up on life and, in this film, both of these types have a desperate need for the bag of cash.

China, as depicted by Liu, 48, is as different from officially sanctioned depictions as night is from day.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

No wonder then that he had only himself and his wife to rely on to create this skewering of a culture obsessed with wealth.

There are no direct political references here, but characters speak admiringly of the deities in the church of capitalism: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Alibaba's Jack Ma.

In this tragicomic tale of a simple plan gone wrong, Liu pays homage to the bleak crime comedies of the Coen brothers (Fargo, 1996; No Country For Old Men, 2008) and, in its construction, the story is a cousin of the chapter-based, intersecting-arc form seen in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994).

Too often, copping the Coen or Tarantino style creates work that feels fanboyish or which spills over with cheap student-grade nihilism.

But Liu's eye for small social detail keeps it fresh and, most of all, funny.