French actress Catherine Deneuve defends men's 'right' to chat up women

PARIS (Reuters, AFP) - Actress Catherine Deneuve and 99 other French women on Tuesday (Jan 9) denounced a backlash against men following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying the #Metoo campaign against sexual harassment amounted to "puritanism" and was fuelled by a "hatred of men".

In the aftermath of accusations against the American movie producer, millions of women took to social media to share their stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted, using the #Metoo hastag worldwide or #SquealOnYourPig (#balancetonporc)in France.

"This urge to send men to the slaughterhouse, instead of helping women be more autonomous, helps the enemies of sexual freedom," the 100 women, including Deneuve, 74, one of France's most famous screen stars, said in a column published by Le Monde daily.

A man's right to "pester" a woman was an essential part of sexual freedom, they said, describing the campaign as "puritanism".

Marlene Schiappa, the French minister tasked with cracking down on violence against women, said in a comment to Reuters that the Weinstein scandal forced a rethink of attitudes towards sexual harassment in France, a country that cherishes its self-image as the land of seduction and romance.

She kicked off nationwide consultations on a law that is due to include steps to fight sexual harassment on the streets as well as extend the statute of limitation for rape of minors.

In late October, protesters in Paris disrupted the opening of a retrospective of Roman Polanski's work following new rape allegations against the French-Polish film director.

But for Deneuve and the other signatories of the letter, including writers and journalists, this had gone too far.

"Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not - nor is being gentlemanly a macho attack," said the letter.

"Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone's knee or try to steal a kiss," said the letter, which was also signed by Catherine Millet, author of the hugely explicit memoir, The Sexual Life Of Catherine M.

Men had been dragged through the mud, the letter said, for "talking about intimate subjects during professional dinners or for sending sexually-charged messages to women who did not return their attentions".

"We defend a right to pester, which is vital to sexual freedom."