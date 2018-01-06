Getai princess Lee Pei Fen among stars in lineup of new TGIF Music Station series

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) is organising a new series of music performances to promote local arts and culture and enliven the Central Business District.

These showcases - which are free and do not require registration - kicked off yesterday, under the centre's new TGIF Music Station initiative. They feature a line-up of local artistes from different genres to help people wind down the work week.

There will be two sessions - at 12.30 and 7.30pm - on the first and third Friday of each month.

Each session may feature more than one performance and each performance lasts from 45 minutes to an hour.

A different artiste takes the stage at each performance.

The first in the line-up, getai singer Lee Pei Fen, charmed the audience at the centre yesterday.

BOOK IT / TGIF MUSIC STATION

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard WHEN: 12.30 and 7.30pm, first and third Friday of the month (no performance on the third Friday of February) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singaporeccc.org.sg

Dressed in a sleeveless orange dress, she sang seven songs, including I Believe, by Taiwanese singer Roger Yang; and Direction Of The Heart, by Hong Kong singer-songwriter Wakin Chau.

She said: "I was honoured to receive this invitation from the SCCC. As we are just starting a brand new year, I hope my songs can bring some optimism and hope to audience members."

Yesterday, audiences were also treated to performances by local singer Lin Si Tong, as well as duo Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei.

On Jan 19, audiences can catch crooner Xie Sheng Zhi, whose repertoire includes pop tunes from the 1950s to the 1980s and movie theme songs popularised during the old Shanghai era, as well as bilingual singer-songwriter Ling Kai, who shot to fame in 2008 after uploading her recording of the song Larkin Step on YouTube.

On Feb 2, look out for performances by renowned 1990s singer-producer Allan Moo in the afternoon.

In the evening, expect a performance by Tay Kexin and Goh Mingwei, the soprano and vocal bass of a cappella pop group Micappella, and local band Musa.

Xinyao singer Pan Ying will take the stage during the afternoon slot on March 2.

In the evening, Tay Kexin will perform again. There will be another set featuring up-and-coming singer-songwriter Mandy Ke.

On March 16, aspiring artiste Meiting, whose debut single Blue Moon was released in 2016, will perform. Singer Kelvin Tan, who won the first edition of the reality singing competition Project Superstar, will also perform.

Mr Lee Ee Wurn, 52, SCCC's programmes director, said: "Through TGIF Music Station, we hope to provide a regular platform for local artistes to showcase their talents, to make the performing arts accessible to working adults and to inject greater cultural vibrancy in the Central Business District."