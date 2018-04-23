France's Ritz hotel smashes record with furniture sell-off

PARIS • Luxury furniture auctioned off by the legendary Ritz Paris sold for €7.3 million (S$11.8 million), a world record in the hotel industry, auction house Artcurial said last Saturday.

The hotel, home for a while to writers Ernest Hemingway and Marcel Proust and fashion legend Coco Chanel, sold off all 10,000 pieces of furniture and decor.

They included stools from the Hemingway Bar, a 19th-century bathtub and sofas and a harp from the Proust Lounge.

The Ritz sale outperformed those of other hotels around the world, the auction house said. In 2013 in Paris, Hotel de Crillon made €5.9 million from a furniture sale, while Plaza Athenee made €1.4 million.

In the Ritz auction, 3,400 lots were up for grabs between Monday and Friday last week.

Buyers bid for objects ranging from velvet security cordons and curtain ties to rugs, bedframes and sets of bathrobes and slippers embroidered with the Ritz insignia.



Furniture auctioned off by the Ritz Paris includes a 19th-century bathtub. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS



Price estimates ran from €100 for a pair of tablecloths to €10,000 for a pair of nymph sculptures carrying bronze candelabras that used to decorate the lobby.

"The Ritz has excited a sudden passion, attracting buyers from all over the world," auctioneer Francois Tajan said.

The hotel decided to sell the pieces from its famous Place Vendome address when it reopened in June 2016 after four years of extensive renovations.

Owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed since 1979, the hotel had accumulated impressive quantities of objects since it was opened in 1898 by Cesar Ritz.

It has served as the backdrop to several key moments in history.

The Nazis requisitioned it during World War II, but had cleared out by the time Hemingway burst in with a group of Resistance fighters on Aug 25, 1944, gun in hand, to "personally liberate" it.

Realising he was too late, he took to the bar, where he is said to have run up a tab for 51 dry Martinis.

In 1997, Princess Diana, who had been staying at the hotel, was killed in a car accident in a Paris tunnel while being pursued by paparazzi.

