Foxx to host New Year's Eve party here

American singer-actor Jamie Foxx will be hosting Lavo Singapore's New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec 31, alongside American hip-hop DJ Ruckus.

The celebration will also mark the grand opening of Lavo Singapore atop Marina Bay Sands.

The news was first reported by New York tabloid Page Six and shared on Tao Group owner Noah Tepperberg's Instagram stories on Wednesday.

It has also appeared on Lavo Singapore's social media accounts.

Lavo Singapore is a collaboration between Las Vegas Sands-owned Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and American nightlife, entertainment and dining outfit, Tao Group.

The multi-concept restaurant, lounge and nightclub is set to open on the 57th floor of MBS Tower 1, taking over the space formerly occupied by Chef Justin Quek's Sky On 57.

Lavo Singapore marks the Tao Group's first foray into Asia.

Academy and Grammy-award winner Foxx recently starred in the action-crime film, Baby Driver.