Four women accuse Haggis of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK • Oscar winner Paul Haggis has denied new allegations of sexual misconduct from three other women, a month after he had sued a woman who accused him of rape.

His lawyers said the law firm representing Ms Haleigh Breest, who filed a civil suit against Haggis, 64, last month, seemed to be stepping up the campaign against the Canadian film-maker by filing an amended suit in New York.

The suit now includes allegations from the other three women.

Ms Breest accused Haggis - who wrote and produced 2004 drama Crash and penned the screenplay for 2004 sports drama Million Dollar Baby - of raping her in 2013 when she was 26.

Haggis has filed his own suit against Breest, accusing her of seeking "to extract millions" from him.

One of the other three women, a publicist who worked with Haggis on a television show, alleged that he raped her in 1996.

Another woman, who wanted to propose an idea for a show, said she had to flee from his office in 2008 when he kissed her by force.

The third woman said she was abused in 2015 when he tried to kiss her.

