Fired FBI chief James Comey's book gets lift from Trump's attacks

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Former FBI director James Comey's forthcoming book has shot to the top of Amazon's rankings, helped by President Donald Trump's repeated attacks.

One month before its release, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies And Leadership hit number one for all books on Amazon's current bestsellers list over the weekend, before slipping back to number two on Monday, still the leading non-fiction book.

That came after Mr Trump labelled him "lying James Comey" on Twitter on Saturday, sparking a rebuttal.

"Mr President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honourable and who is not," Comey said on Twitter.

His pointedly titled book is to be released on April 17, and he has scheduled a number of interviews on it after nearly a year of silence about his firing.

Mr Trump sacked Comey last May in frustration over the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Comey later released memos he wrote that suggested Mr Trump had pressured him to halt the probe.

Book pre-sales appeared to get a boost when the Justice Department sacked FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe on Friday.

Mr McCabe, who was Comey's deputy and defended him after Mr Trump fired him, was accused by the Justice Department of lying in an internal investigation, and of an unauthorised leak to the media.