Filming of next Mission: Impossible on hiatus after Tom Cruise breaks ankle

Cruise and actress Rebecca Ferguson during shooting for Mission Impossible 5 in a file photo.PHOTO: EPA
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Actor Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt on the set of the upcoming Mission: Impossible 6, causing production on the action film to go on hiatus while he recovers, Paramount Pictures said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Paramount, a unit of Viacom, said the action movie remains on schedule to open on July 27, 2018.

Cruise, 55, who is known for doing his own stunts, was seen in a video on celebrity news website TMZ trying to jump between the roofs of two high-rise buildings and landing hard against a building wall, during filming in London at the weekend.

He was later seen limping off the set.

