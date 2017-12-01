Film Picks: Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The horror-comedy Mayhem (M18, 86 minutes) shows exactly what its title promises. It stars Steven Yeun (from television's The Walking Dead) and Samara Weaving as two people trapped in a building filled with office workers who have gone berserk because of a virus. Using weapons made from office supplies, they have to slaughter their way to safety.

In the Georgian-language psychological thriller Scary Mother (PG13, 107 minutes), Manana (Nato Murvanidze) finally releases her creative impulses after suppressing them for many years. But the erotic thriller she pens is not welcome by everyone, including her husband.

Winner of the Best First Feature prize at the Locarno International Film Festival, the film's director Ana Urushadze will be in Singapore to speak at the screening.

KEPPEL LATIN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL

This year's edition of the best from the region opens with the Brazilian film, Nise: The Heart Of Madness (M18, 109 minutes, Dec 7, 7pm). It is a biopic of Dr Nise da Silveira (Gloria Pires), a psychiatrist who in the mid-1950s pioneered the use of art and animals in the treatment of mental illness.

