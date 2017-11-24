Film Picks: Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Award-winning director Vahid Jalivand's No Date No Signature (NC16, 102 minutes, with actress Hediyeh Tehrani) is an example of the sharpness with which Iranian films examine social class.

One night, a wealthy doctor knocks down a motorcycle carrying a poor family. The doctor pays the man to stop him from making a police report. But the next day, while on his rounds, the doctor finds the motorcyclist's young son in his morgue. Should he do the right thing or the safe thing?

The documentary Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (PG, 102 minutes) follows the Oscar-winning composer (soundtracks to Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence, 1983; The Last Emperor, 1987; The Revenant, 2015) - now frail and aware of how short time is - as he creates a new work.

WHERE: Various locations WHEN: Till Dec 3, various times ADMISSION: Special Presentation films The White Girl, The Song Of Scorpions and Oh Lucy!, $15; all other films, $12 INFO: For schedules and bookings, go to sgiff.com. Tickets also available at Sistic outlets (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

BATTLE OF THE SEXES (M18)

122 minutes/ 3.5 stars

Based on the true story of the 1973 match between tennis players Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King, this biopic offers a rare blend of personal story and historical insight.

There is a feeling of having enjoyed the company of two extremely likable people, while also having learnt a great deal about the socio-political forces acting on them.

Former tennis champion Riggs (Steve Carell), seeking relief from his marital and financial woes, hits on the idea of holding an exhibition match which pits him against a woman.

He calls it the Battle Of The Sexes and tries to convince top-ranked player King (Emma Stone, left) to be his opponent.

WIND RIVER (M18)

106 minutes/ 4 stars

This gripping, crisply executed murder mystery is deeply interested in ripping off the veil hiding a community's secrets.

The nuts and bolts of the crime procedural - the whodunit - takes second place to shining a light into shadowy places.

Wildlife agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner, right) is making a routine call at the Wind River Indian Reservation when he stumbles on the frozen corpse of a girl. The find prompts the appearance of FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen, left).

As the pair criss-cross the reservation making their investigation, they see a people scarred by poverty, drugs and despair.