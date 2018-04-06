Film Picks: Singapore International Festival Of Arts: Singular Screens

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS: SINGULAR SCREENS

For its film programme this year, known as Singular Screens, the Singapore International Festival of Arts is celebrating independent voices and the power of the individual.

The line-up kicks off with Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's A Man Of Integrity, about a man whose goldfish farm in northern Iran is threatened by a corrupt authoritarian regime. The film, starring Reza Akhlaghirad and Soudabeh Beizaee, was banned in Iran, but has won much acclaim, including the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes International Film Festival last year.

Other films in the programme include Thai director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit's Die Tomorrow (2017), which looks at the last 24 hours of six Bangkok individuals, as well as Chinese newcomer Cai Chengjie's The Widowed Witch (2018), about a woman who pretends to be a shaman.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay WHEN: April 28 to May 11 ADMISSION: $9 a film, $24 for three films, from sifa.sg/programmes/singular-screens

Yip Wai Yee

THE HURRICANE HEIST (PG13)

103 mins

3.5 stars

One of the largest hurricanes in history is about to hit a town in Alabama, where a federal facility that disposes of old paper currency is located.

With the town evacuated and the facility lightly guarded, the only ones standing between the cash and a gang of violent robbers are meteorologist Will (Toby Kebbell), his alcoholic older brother Breeze (Ryan Kwanten) and a federal agent Casey (Maggie Grace).

This movie makes full, imaginative use of its premise. The storm is more than just a bystander or a ticking clock - it is a human-scaled character that steps in, sometimes in aid of the baddies and, at other times, its screeching winds are weaponised by the good guys.

John Lui

SWEDISH FILM FESTIVAL

The lives of the two titular characters in Fanny And Alexander (1982), starring Bertil Guve and Pernilla Allwin, are turned upside down after their widowed mother remarries a strict clergyman.

The acclaimed film is said to be semi-autobiographical of the life of director Ingmar Bergman, whose seven other movies will be showing at the Swedish Film Festival.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: April 12 to 15 ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

Yip Wai Yee

POLISH FILM FESTIVAL

The other film festival going on this month gives audiences a selection of films from Poland, the first time a festival from the country is being held in Singapore.

Titles to look out for include All That I Love (2009), a modern-day Romeo And Juliet story set in Communist-era Poland starring Mateusz Kosciukiewicz (above left) and Olga Frycz (right); and Carte Blanche (2015), about a high-school history teacher who tries to hide the fact that he is gradually losing his eyesight.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: April 26 to 29 ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

Yip Wai Yee