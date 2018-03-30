Film Picks: Oh Lucy!

OH LUCY! (M18)

95 minutes/ 4 stars

After premiering at last year's Singapore International Film Festival, this drama-comedy of mixed cross-cultural signals gets a run in a cinema.

Setsuko (Shinobu Terajima) is a lonely woman of a certain age and after she falls in love with her English teacher John (Josh Hartnett), her feelings compel her to take a long journey to a foreign land. Nominated for the Critics' Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Wednesday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: ohlucy.peatix.com

SWEDISH FILM FESTIVAL

Guilt, repressed desires and the cloud of death hang over Cries And Whispers (1972, M18, 91 minutes), a period drama about three sisters and a maid. When cancer strikes one of them, the sisters gather by her bedside and unresolved tensions surface.

The film is one of legendary Swedish director Ingmar Bergman's most celebrated works and it opens this year's edition of the festival, which will also screen seven other Bergman works.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: April 12 to 15 ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

VOILAH! FRENCH ANIMATED CLASSICS

Four award-winning works of French-language animation are assembled in this month-long celebration.

The dialogue-free Triplets Of Belleville (2003, NC16, 80 minutes) brings together motherly love, music-hall jazz and the Tour de France into one stunningly drawn package. Nominated for two Oscars, it was director Sylvain Chomet's feature debut.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: April 8 to 29 ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

HAVE A NICE DAY (PG13)

77 minutes/ 3.5 stars

In a nondescript town in southern China, a lowly member of a gang has a bright idea: to rob his boss, so his girlfriend can pay for a repair job on botched plastic surgery.

Film-maker Liu Jian's film won Best Animation at the Golden Horse Awards, but its depiction of a town riddled with sleaze did not sit well with the Chinese government, which delayed approval for its release at a major French film festival.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Thursday to April 15, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: haveaniceday.peatix.com