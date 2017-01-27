Film Picks: Noces (A Wedding)

NOCES (A WEDDING) (PG13)

95 minutes

Zahira (Lina El Arabi) lives in Belgium with her parents, who are immigrants from Pakistan. When she turns 18, they arrange for her to meet three suitors, a situation not quite to her liking.

Written and directed by Belgian film-maker Stephan Streker, this critically acclaimed film will be screened via a live link from the International Film Festival Rotterdam and will be followed by a session which viewers in Singapore can participate in.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road WHEN: Sunday, 11pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For bookings, go to theprojector.sg

LA LA LAND (PG13)

126 minutes/ 5 stars

This movie became one of the films with the most Oscar nominations in history when the announcements were made this week, and for those who want to see what the fuss is about, it is still in cinemas.

Ryan Gosling, as aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian, and Emma Stone, as struggling actress Mia, meet and fall in love as their careers seem to take one step forward and two steps back.

Magical realism takes over when things go well, but when reality bites, it bites hard.

SWEDISH FILM FESTIVAL 2017

Now in its second year, the festival will see the Singapore debut of the black comedy, A Pigeon Sat On A Branch Reflecting On Existence (2014, NC16, 101 minutes), winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

This work, and others from acclaimed film-maker Roy Andersson, such as the romance A Swedish Love Story (1970, PG13, 119 minutes), will be the focus. Director Lukas Moodysson's coming of age drama, We Are The Best! (2013, NC16, 102 minutes, photo), will also be screened.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road WHEN: Feb 16 to 19, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For bookings, go to theprojector.sg

HELL OR HIGH WATER (M18)

102 minutes/ 3.5 stars

This movie garnered four Oscar nominations this week - a fair shake for a film that few are talking about, compared with the likes of La La Land.

In this neo-western, which is still in cinemas, Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster respectively) are brothers who tear through small Texan towns on a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime spree.

Their exploits attract the attention of Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges), a wizened pro a few weeks shy of retirement, and his native American partner Alberto Parker (Gil Birmingham).