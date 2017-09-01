Film Picks: Asian Restored Classics 2017

ASIAN RESTORED CLASSICS 2017

Japan's first colour movie, Carmen Comes Home (PG, 103 minutes, 1951), is also one of its most famed works of comedy. A village girl (Hideko Takamine) leaves for the big city and returns as the glamorous Lily Carmen, dazzling her neighbours and setting tongues wagging.

Exiled Iranian film-maker Mohsen Makhmalbaf's portrayal of life after the fall of the Shah, The Nights Of Zayandeh-Rood (PG13, 63 minutes, 1990), was banned in Iran for its criticism of society and reels were locked away. A copy was smuggled out and shown at the Venice Film Festival last year. In this drama, members of a family struggle when personal values and social mores come into conflict.

WHEN: Capitol Theatre, 11 Stamford Road; National Museum of Singapore, Gallery Theatre, 93 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN:Till Sept 10 ADMISSION: $13 INFO: For bookings and schedule, go to arc.asianfilmarchive.org

THE INAUGURAL MALAYSIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN SINGAPORE

The thoroughly Americanised 12-year-old Sarah (Sarah Tan) is placed in the care of her non-English- speaking Malaysian grandfather in the family drama, The Kid From The Big Apple (PG, 120 minutes, 2016). With her mum away on business, how will the older man overcome his grandchild's anger and alienation?

The film marks the feature debut of Malaysian writer-director Jess Teong and stars Hong Kong veteran Ti Lung as the bewildered grandparent.

WHEN: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Sunday ADMISSION: $13 INFO: For bookings and schedule, go to mffsg.peatix.com

25TH ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL

In the understated comedy, The Band's Visit (NC16, 87 minutes), a touring company of Egyptian musicians is stranded in a dusty Israeli town. Restaurant owner Dina, played by the late actress and film-maker Ronit Elkabetz, helps the marooned players, in her own acerbic fashion.

Three of Elkabetz's films will be screened in this retrospective of the work of one of Israel's most internationally renowned artists.

WHEN: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road. Free screenings of some films at The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Nicoll Highway/City Hall WHEN: Till Sunday ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For tickets and schedule, go to theprojector.sg