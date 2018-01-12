Film Picks: Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds

ALONG WITH THE GODS: THE TWO WORLDS (PG13)

139 minutes/ 3.5 stars

This fantasy drama may be soap-opera melodrama, but at least it is unapologetic about it.

Director Kim Yong Hwa, known for making sentimental films such as 200 Pounds Beauty (2006) and Mr Go (2013), goes to great lengths to milk the tears here - and it works.

Heroic firefighter Ja Hong (Cha Tae Hyun) dies on the job and, in the afterlife, must stand trial in seven levels of hell before he can reincarnate.

Defending him at every level are his guardians Gang Rim (Ha Jung Woo), Haewonmak (Ju Ji Hoon, above left) and Dukchun (Kim Hyang Gi, above centre), who replay the biggest events of his life to prove he was a good man.

Yip Wai Yee

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER (M18)

121 minutes/ 4 stars

Heart surgeon Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) seems to have taken a fatherly interest in teenager Martin (Barry Keoghan).

The young man is fixated on Murphy, his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman), teenage daughter Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and young son Bob (Sunny Suljic).

As Martin's behaviour grows more odd, Murphy breaks off the relationship, but his decision carries an otherworldly penalty.

That juxtaposition of the mundane and the nightmarishly mythic is constantly at play in this movie, winner of the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival and nominee for the top prize of the Palme d'Or for director and co-screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: sacreddeer.peatix.com

John Lui

SON OF SAUL (M18)

107 minutes/ 5 stars

The film is brought back as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on Jan 27. Hungarian director and co-writer Laszlo Nemes' astoundingly assured feature debut, winner of the 2016 Oscar for Best Foreign Film, chronicles a few days in the life of one inmate, Saul (Geza Rohrig, left). His journey peeks into the routines of a death camp, from the time prisoners walk through the gates to the inescapable end.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Jan 20, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

John Lui

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (R21)

132 minutes/ 4.5 stars

From the gorgeous setting of an idyllic northern Italian town to the casting to the choice of music, the film-maker gets the details just right in evoking a world that we become completely immersed in.

In the early 1980s, academics who stay for a spell in the family home in northern Italy and help out his professor father are a summer ritual for Elio (Timothee Chalamet).

When young Jewish-American scholar Oliver (Armie Hammer) walks through their door, he stirs up strong feelings of desire on the part of the precocious 17-year-old.

Chalamet slips under the skin of Elio to give a sensitively tuned performance as he swings from the heady rapture of sexual awakening and first love to being torn apart by doubt and insecurity.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: theprojector.sg

Boon Chan