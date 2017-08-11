Film Picks: South Korean movie A Day gives a fresh spin on time travelling

John Lui Film Correspondent and Boon Chan Media Correspondent recommend

A DAY (PG13)

90 minutes/ 4 stars

This South Korean work applies a fresh spin on time-travel tropes to deliver a thriller, elevated by notions of karma and rebirth.

Returning to Seoul after an overseas trip, doctor Kim Joon Young (Kim Myung Min) arranges to meet his headstrong young daughter Eun Jung (Jo Eun Hyung).

On the way to the rendezvous, he witnesses a car accident and realises his daughter was killed in it. And then the day starts all over again for him.

Boon Chan

BRIGSBY BEAR (NC16)

97 minutes/ 3.5 stars

This bone-dry comedy concerns James (Kyle Mooney), who was abducted by Ted (Mark Hamill) as an infant and raised in seclusion. He watches videotapes of furry mascot Brigsby, invented by his kidnapper as a tool of mind control.

A Sundance hit, this is an unlikely film to emerge from director Dave McCary, who directs segments for the popular satire sketch show Saturday Night Live.

This is a satire- and edginess- free zone. McCary wants audiences to feel sorry for James, even as they laugh at his social awkwardness. Filled with lo-fi charm, it applies Michel Gondry's (Be Kind, Rewind, 2008) homemade prop humour to realistic renderings of teen America.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For bookings and schedule, go to theprojector.sg

John Lui

ASIAN RESTORED CLASSICS 2017

This year's season of old films made pristine - or even better - opens with Edward Yang's Taipei Story (1985, NC16, 110 minutes), a drama about Westernisation and modernity affecting the lives of two former lovers. They are played by singer Tsai Chin and film-maker Hou Hsiao-hsien.

Yang's melancholic, indirect way of reflecting on social issues remains hugely influential on film-makers in Taiwan, China and South-east Asia.

The rest of the event features 11 other films, including Singapore's first and only martial arts movie, 1973's Ring Of Fury.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 11 Stamford Road; and National Museum of Singapore, Gallery Theatre, 93 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Aug 31 to Sept 3, various times ADMISSION: $13 INFO: For bookings and schedule, go to arc.asianfilmarchive.org

John Lui

25TH ISRAEL FILM FESTIVAL

The documentary, Beneath The Helmet (2014, PG, 80 minutes), follows the lives of four men and one woman as they enlist for compulsory military service. Sergeant Coral Amarani considered dodging the call-up after high school, but changed her mind and became a drill instructor.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Aug 24 to Sept 2, various times ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For tickets and schedule, go to theprojector.sg

John Lui

