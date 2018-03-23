Film Picks: Greta Gerwig films, Call Me By Your Name, and more

GRETA GERWIG FILMS

Greta Gerwig is only the fifth woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, when last month she got the nod for the acclaimed coming-of-age film, Lady Bird.

Before venturing into film-making, however, she had made her name as an indie actress and screenwriter.

Catch some of her films at The Projector, which has highlighted her as the Lady Of The Month.

The line-up includes Mistress America (2015), in which Gerwig plays an adventurous woman who turns the life of her soon-to-be stepsister Tracy (played by Lola Kirke) upside down.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Various timings, go to theprojector.sg for details ADMISSION: $13.50

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (R21)

132 mins/Now showing

Based on the novel by Andre Aciman, this sensual coming-of-age film tells the story of a summer romance between 17-year-old Elio (played by Timothee Chalamet, right) and an older, charming graduate student named Oliver (Armie Hammer, left) in sun-drenched Italy.

Screenwriter James Ivory won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his moving performance. The film is part of The Projector's line-up of 2018 Oscar Highlights, which brings some of the year's Academy Award-winning films for an extended run.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sunday, 7.50pm; Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE (PG)

135 mins

Watch one of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's most beloved works on the big screen again.

Based on British author Diana Wynne Jones' novel, the Studio Ghibli film is about a young milliner named Sophie and a wizard named Howl.

Their budding relationship does not sit well with the evil Witch Of The Waste, who curses Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman.

The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2005 Academy Awards.

WHERE: Festive Arts Theatre, 02-A2 Our Tampines Hub, 505 Tampines Avenue 5 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, e-mail jcc@sn.mofa.go.jp to register for tickets. INFO: www.sg.emb-japan.go.jp/JCC