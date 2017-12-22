Film Picks: Call Me By Your Name, Good Time, When Harry Met Sally

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (R21)

132 minutes/Opens Jan 4

If you did not manage to get a ticket to one of the year's best movies when it screened at the Singapore International Film Festival, here is another chance to catch it.

This sensual and sensuous set-in-Italy tale of 17-year-old Elio's (Timothee Chalamet) first love, with visiting American scholar Oliver (Armie Hammer), returns for a run at The Projector.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: From Jan 4 ADMISSION: $13.50 from theprojector.sg

Boon Chan

GOOD TIME (M18)

100 minutes/Opens Friday

4 stars

The ticking clock thriller gets an indie makeover and the result is a pulse-quickening ride that, in entertainment value, beats anything that mainstream cinema has made in a while.

Co-director Benny Safdie (above left) is uncannily good as Nick, the intellectually disabled younger brother doted on by older brother Connie (Robert Pattinson, above right), a man whose love for his sibling does not preclude making him an accomplice to a bank robbery.

WHERE: Screening Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today to Jan 1, various times ADMISSION: $13.50. Schedule and tickets at good-time.peatix.com at the door.

John Lui

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY (NC16)

96 minutes

Remember when they used to make romantic comedies that were smart and funny? Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan (both above) star in this hit which asks if men and women can ever be just friends.

It also contains the classic scene of Ryan faking an orgasm in a diner, leading a customer seated nearby to say: "I'll have what she's having."

WHERE: Screening Room, 12 Ann Siang Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Dec 27, 7pm and Dec 28, 9.30pm ADMISSION: Minimum food and beverage spend of $15 a person; book via screeningroom.com.sg

Boon Chan