Film Picks

KEPPEL LATIN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL

In the heartwarmer Good Day Ramon (PG, 2013), a Mexican man, Ramon (Kristyan Ferrer, above), heads to Germany to find a new life. He befriends an elderly woman, Ruth (Ingeborg Schoner), who proves that friendships can happen between very different people.

The closing film is the Peruvian drama Magallanes (rating to be decided, 2015). Taxi driver Harvey (Damian Alcazar) confronts his past as a soldier who put down an uprising when he meets Celina (Magaly Solier).

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Sunday, various times ADMISSION: Complimentary tickets are given 30 minutes before each screening INFO: www.latin americanfilmfestival.sg

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

104 minutes/4 stars

The sequel has much of the same spirit as the first movie: It is uncynical and funny, created without inside jokes for grown-ups, nods to pop culture or caffeinated zaniness.

Following the events of the first movie, the cub Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now a member of the Brown family.

With his aunt Lucy's birthday approaching, he yearns to buy her an expensive pop-up book.

Meanwhile, the Browns - father Henry (Hugh Bonneville), mother Mary (Sally Hawkins), daughter Judy (Madeleine Harris) and son Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) - are each caught up in his own problems.

Hugh Grant gives a lighter-than-air performance as the villain Phoenix, proving that the best Grant is the one that goes way over the top.

THE VIRTUAL REALITY SHOWCASE

This weekend, the National Museum of Singapore's gallery of 18 virtual reality (VR) experiences will let visitors explore endangered Unesco sites, view experimental art and see life through another person's eyes and ears.

In the French production Sergent James (2017, seven minutes), a boy has to go to bed, but as the lights go off, his active imagination starts to take over.

Each time slot lasts for 30 minutes and visitors will be able to experience only a selection of films. Some experiences will be restricted to those above the ages of seven and 13.

WHERE: National Museum Of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 9.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: To register, go to nationalmuseum.sg