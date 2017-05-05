Film Picks

LOVE OFF THE CUFF (NC16)

120 minutes

4 stars

In this sequel to Love In A Puff (2010) and Love In The Buff (2012), Jimmy (Shawn Yue) and Cherie (Miriam Yeung) are living together happily. But this state of affairs gets shaken up by the appearance of Jimmy's "godmother" (Jiang Mengjie), a childhood friend who asks a big favour of him and also by Cherie's father (Paul Chun), who is getting remarried to a younger woman.

The characters are lived-in and their situations feel intimately real. Credit goes to director and co-writer Pang Ho Cheung for crafting funny and incisive dialogue, and to Yue and Yeung for slipping so thoroughly into their roles.

Boon Chan

EUROPEAN UNION FILM FESTIVAL

In the dark comedy Kills On Wheels (NC16, 105 minutes, 2016), three Hungarian men, all wheelchair-bound, decide to become assassins for local gangsters.

Selected as Hungary's official entry to the Oscars, this work by writer-director Attila Till was inspired by his time working with the disabled. Non-professional actors, who are disabled in real life, play the key roles.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road WHEN: Thursday to May 21 ADMISSION: $12 INFO: For schedule and bookings, go to www.sistic.com.sg/events/ceuff0517

John Lui

THE RED TURTLE (PG)

81 minutes

4 stars

The story of a castaway is told through the lens of magical realism and illustrated by mostly hand-drawn animation.

Wordless, dream-like and minimalist, this film from London-based Dutch animator Michael Dudok de Witt was in the running for a Best Animated Feature Oscar this year, but was beaten by Zootopia.

It premiered here at an animation festival, but is now back on a regular run at The Projector.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For schedule and bookings, go to theprojector.sg/

John Lui

THE CLASS (NC16)

128 minutes

Screened as part of a celebration of films that won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, this work by French director Laurence Cantet - winner of the 2008 award - peers into the struggles of a white middle-class literature teacher assigned to a class made up of the children of migrants, who are housed in the poorest parts of Paris.

The other films in this series include the French movies, domestic drama Amour and the politically charged Dheepan, winners of the 2012 and 2015 Palme d'Or prizes respectively.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road WHEN: Sunday and May 20, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 INFO: For schedule and bookings, go to theprojector.sg

John Lui