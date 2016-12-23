Film Picks: La La Land and more

HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE AND CAPTAIN FANTASTIC

Two of this year's best movies are coming back on Christmas Day.

In the laconic and hilarious New Zealand drama-comedy Hunt For The Wilderpeople (PG13, above), Hec (Sam Neill, above right) and foster child Ricky (Julian Dennison, above left) are thrown together by Hec's partner, the warm and loving farmer Bella (Rima Te Wiata). Ricky is a soft city kid; Neill once again plays the taciturn introvert who becomes the father figure against his will (see Jurassic Park, 1993).

In Captain Fantastic (M18), Ben Cash (Viggo Mortensen) and his brood have set up home in the leafy splendour of the forests of the Pacific North-west. Winning performances drive this poignant study of what it means to raise children to be the best they can be, at the cost of them becoming social outcasts.

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS: ONE MORE TIME WITH FEELING (PG13)

110 minutes

Welcome the New Year on a sombre note with this work, back for a one-time screening. National Public Radio calls this film "devastating". Filmed months after the death of Nick Cave's (above) son in a drug-related mishap, this document of the band recording their 16th studio album, Skeleton Tree, shows Cave the musician and Cave the grieving father.

Andrew Dominik (The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, 2007) directs.

LA LA LAND (PG13)

126 minutes/5 stars

This movie conforms to every genre trope of the classic Hollywood musical, but reimagines them in fresh ways - and it is probably going to win Best Picture at next year's Oscars.

Ryan Gosling as aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian and Emma Stone (both above) as struggling actress Mia meet and fall in love as their careers seem to take one step forward and two steps back.

Magical realism takes over when things go well, but when reality bites, it bites hard.

STATE OF MOTION 2017: THROUGH STRANGER EYES

What does Singapore look like through foreign eyes? The line-up of films for State Of Motion, part of next year's Singapore Art Week, helps to answer the question.

The films include Peter Bogdanovich's Saint Jack (1979), which featured the seedy underbelly of life in the 1970s and was banned for decades here; as well as Ricochet (1984, above), a documentary about late rocker David Bowie's encounters with Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore, which he toured in 1983 during his Serious Moonlight concert.

