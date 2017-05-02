Film-maker Royston Tan produces collection of shorts for Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

SINGAPORE - Two years after he helmed the SG50 omnibus film 7 Letters (2015) to critical success, home-grown film-maker Royston Tan will be producing another anthology of shorts about Singapore, by some of Singapore's most acclaimed directors.

The new anthology, titled 667, will feature five shorts about the search of one's cultural roots and how one makes Singapore home. The individual segments will be helmed by Eva Tang, director of xinyao documentary The Songs We Sang (2015); Kirsten Tan, director of acclaimed drama Pop Aye (2017); Liao Jiekai, who made coming-of-age film Red Dragonflies (2010); He Shuming, director of short film And The Wind Falls (2014); as well as new film-maker Jun Chong, who makes his debut here.

The anthology, which is commissioned by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), is produced for the centre's inaugural SCCC Cultural Extravaganza, an eight-day festival of events that showcase Singapore's Chinese culture starting on May 20.