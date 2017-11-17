Fifth Harmony to return for Singapore show

SINGAPORE - American girl group Fifth Harmony will be back to play a show at Zepp@BigBox Singapore on Mar 14, 2018.

The upcoming gig will come less than a year after the quartet, which first came to fame through reality singing show The X Factor in 2012, performed at The Star Theatre in Apr 2017.

Made up of Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, the group are known for pop hits like Work From Home (2016), which has 1.7 billion views for its music video on YouTube, and Worth It (2015), which has 1.4 billion views. Former member Camila Cabello left the group at the end of 2016.

The group have released three albums, Reflection (2015), 7/27 (2016) and Fifth Harmony (2017), all of which have reached the Top 5 in the Billboard album charts. The self-titled third album has been described by The New York Times as "potent and overflowing with sugary pleasures" while Rolling Stone dubbed them "a Top 40 force to be reckoned with".

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for Fifth Harmony fan club members on Nov 21, 10am while public tickets will start on Nov 23, 10am through ticketing agency Sistic (go to https://www.sistic.com.sg/ or call 6348-5555).