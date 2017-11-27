Feel the Force at Marina Bay

The Marina Bay Sands skyline felt the strength of the Force last Saturday night when the integrated resort adapted its nightly outdoor multimedia light and water show Spectra into a special Star Wars edition. The show, which incorporated lasers and water sprays timed to Star Wars music, projected images of popular Star Wars characters such as Yoda and droid BB-8.

Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Resistance engineer Rose Tico in the next instalment of the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, graced the event alongside dozens of fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and Jedi Masters.

Tran, 28, was so impressed with the costumes that she joked she felt like she was back on the movie set. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in Singapore on Dec 14.