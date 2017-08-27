Fans ecstatic over picture of Game of Thrones novelist Martin, hit filmmaker Tarantino on Kuching cruise

PETALING JAYA (The Star/Asia News Network) - A photo of American novelist George R.R. Martin and movie director Quentin Tarantino enjoying a drink aboard the Sarawak River Cruise in Kuching has sent fans into a frenzy.

Mr Martin uploaded the photo of both of them on Twitter on Thursday (Aug 24), with the iconic Kuching Waterfront serving as the backdrop. It was unclear when the photo was taken.

"Just two guys who love movies. (Still hoping we can check out each other's theatres one of these days) @qtarantino #TBT," tweeted Mr Martin. TBT stands for Throwback Thursday, when netizens post pictures and other content reminiscing about the past.

Mr Martin's picture and tweet have since been re-tweeted 5,507 times and received close to 22,500 likes.

Fans all around the world went into a frenzy upon seeing the photo, urging the two to collaborate.

"Make a movie! Have him direct the Dance of Dragons," tweeted @Ser_Hunts, referring to Mr Martin's fifth book in his fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

"Two of my favorite storytellers sitting on a boat having drinks. How awesome is that," tweeted @tycllns.

"Next time you come and visit Kuching Sarawak again, I will buy you a drink," tweeted @Ash_Nashriq.

Sharp-eyed fans also spotted Mr Martin wearing a Staten Island Direwolves cap.

American fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Several fans also urged Mr Martin to finish his much-awaited sixth book The Winds of Winter.

Mr Martin has since returned to America, after tweeting that he is: "Finally back home from a long trip."

Mr Martin also wrote a blog post of his travels in a LiveJournal entry, but did not mention his visit to Malaysia.