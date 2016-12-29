Fans create a Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher - report

Carrie Fisher was never given a Walk Of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard - so fans of the iconic Star Wars actress have created their own, using a blank star in front of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

According to reports on Wednesday (Dec 28), they surrounded it with candles and white roses and stuck on letters that formed "Carrie Fisher - May the force be with you always - Hope."

"When I found Carrie Fisher didn't have a star I found that to be unacceptable," said Jason Thomas, who was dressed in a Jedi robe and carrying a lightsaber, according to NBC News. "Decided to take it upon myself to make one for her. She's touched my generation."

Unbelievably, #CarrieFisher doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so fans have created one. (Thanks @KevinYounge)⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pDjaWHIMpU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 28, 2016

💔Fans have taken to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to create a fill-in star for #CarrieFisher, who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XklXRabj51 — B. Scott (@lovebscott) December 28, 2016

The Walk stars are not actually awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts, said NBC. Star recipients are selected by a committee that considers hundreds of applications each year.

The stars are purchased for US$30,000 (S$43,000), rather than gifted, NBC reported. Half of that US$30,000 fee pays for the ceremony and the other half goes towards maintenance and repairs.

Similar tributes popped up elsewhere:

Fans take it upon themselves to create a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Carrie Fisher tonight (Yes, she doesn't have one-imagine?} pic.twitter.com/TTW8i9kR3O — Karen Catizone 🎅🎄 (@Mugsysam) December 28, 2016

y'all im emotion. im on the walk of fame and somebody made a star for Carrie Fisher i can't ;A; pic.twitter.com/iRXib6EJaz — Lwah @ Las Vegas ⛰🎲 (@capitainegoose) December 28, 2016

Fisher died on Tuesday aged 60, following a heart attack she suffered on Friday on a flight to Los Angeles from London.

The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actor Debbie Reynolds, Fisher was also an accomplished author. Her memoir The Princess Diarist was published this year.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief from her family, her Star Wars co-stars, other Hollywood actors and devoted fans on social media.

"She brought the galaxy hope," Thomas said in a Facebook live video.

"She deserves a star, now she lives amongst them. She was the flame that lit the fire that burned the empire to the ground.

"Hope is embodied in this woman and she gave that to my generation and hopefully to others."