(THE KOREAN HERALD / ANN) - Chinese actress Fan Bing-bing's younger brother is training to be a K-pop idol.

A local news media outlet reported Tuesday that Fan Chengcheng, 17, has been training at the Yuehua Entertainment, a multinational management agency based in Korea, for over a year.

The agency officially admitted that the star's brother is its trainee. "He really likes Korea and is training hard for debut," the company said.