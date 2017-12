KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing is said to be pregnant, China Press reported.

Speculation that she is expecting started when she was spotted with a slightly bigger tummy.

Fan, who accepted the marriage proposal of her boyfriend, Chinese actor Li Chen, in September, has said that she wants to have a baby next year.

Li and Fan have yet to decide on their wedding date.