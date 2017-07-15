Family comes before singing

Taiwan's Tarcy Su, one of the biggest Mandopop stars of the 1990s, is best known for her earworm hits such as Lemon Tree (1996), Ducks (1996) and Fool (1997).

Her songs still have staying power after all these years and have even won new audiences - her two-year-old son, for example.

Speaking over the telephone from Taipei, she says: "He suddenly started singing the chorus of Ducks at home one day. He learnt to sing it after watching the music video."

For the record, she says: "It's my husband who chooses what music to put on."

Su, 46, has one child with her businessman husband Jimmy Sun, who also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

She last performed here for the Rock 30 Singapore Concert in 2011 to celebrate the Taiwanese music label's milestone year. Today, she is part of a line-up of 10 Taiwanese singers, including Wa Wa and Chou Chih-ping. It is her first public performance in Singapore after giving birth.

Nowadays, finding a balance between work and family is a priority for her. "I feel that family is more important now as my child is still young and I need more time to take care of him. I don't want a work schedule that's too packed. He's at the age where he sticks to me," she says.

Motherhood has not been quite what she imagined it would be.

"I just thought it would all be sweet. There's a kid who loves you a lot and you love him a lot and we would snuggle together. After giving birth, I realised that it was a heavy responsibility."

Su says she was quite tightly wound during her child's first year as she worried about whether he was eating well, sleeping well and if the things he was using were good enough. "Slowly, I learnt to relax. As he grows older, it's become easier to look after him."

On the music front, it has been quiet for her for a decade - her last album was 2007's Left-Hander, Revolving Door.

Asked if she has plans to put out a new record, perhaps one that reflects her new identity as a mother, she says: "Would there be people interested in such a CD?"

Actually, she has put out new material, such as the track Let Us Happily Walk Forward, last year.

She says: "It's something new for me, something more light-hearted and with a healing vibe to it. I might carry on in that direction in the future."

There is something else for her fans here to look forward to.

She says: "A lot of my fans have got married and now have children of their own and they would leave messages on my Facebook page. If the opportunity arises, I hope to stage a small-scale show of my own in Singapore."