F4 star Jerry Yan is loving it up with his ex Chiling Lin in Kuala Lumpur: Report

Malaysia's China Press sensed something was up after receiving a reader's tip-off that Taiwanese television idol Jerry Yan had flown budget to Kuala Lumpur alone on Friday (Nov 10).

Reporters were sent to the hotel where his former girlfriend, model turned actress Chiling Lin, was staying on a business trip.

At about 9pm, Yan, 40, and Lin, 42, both wearing black, showed up at the hotel in a white van, sparking talk that they had rekindled their secret romance. He got out of the car to retrieve his luggage, turned round and smiled at her, before rushing into a lift, said the report.

Lin, who was with a female assistant, then pulled her hat low and waited for another lift.

On Sunday, there seemed to be more proof that Yan and Lin had got back together, said Apple Daily. One of his fan sites, Yan Chengxu Family, posted a photo of the two at a gym.