Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran concerts released

SINGAPORE - Ed Sheeran fans who missed out on getting tickets to his concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 and 12 now have a chance to see the British singer-songwriter live.

Organiser AEG Presents has released extra tickets that offer a side view of the stage.

According to a spokesman, "a few hundred" tickets that cost between $108 and $248 have been released and are available through ticketing agency Sports Hub Tix and SingPost outlets.

All the tickets for both days sold out quickly after the initial batch went on sale in May.

Sheeran had to cancel several dates in his Asian tour, including in Taipei and Jakarta, after a bicycle accident last month left him with a broken wrist, elbow and rib.

The Singapore shows, which will feature opening sets by American singer Lauv, will kick off the tour, after which he will perform in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mumbai and Dubai.