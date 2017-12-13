EXO's Ko Ko Bop tops 100 million views on YouTube

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The music video for K-pop boyband EXO's Ko Ko Bop has been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube.

The video for the lead track off The War, the group's fourth full-length studio album released in July, hit the milestone on Tuesday (Dec 12) morning, becoming the group's sixth video to surpass 100 million views on the global video-sharing website.

The K-pop sensation had already broken the mark five times, with Overdose, Growl, Call Me Baby, Monster and Wolf.

According to monthly album charts on Gaon, the group has sold nearly 1.6 million copies of The War, including the repackaged version The War: The Power Of Music, the highest figure among all EXO albums.

EXO is set to release a special winter album on Dec 21.