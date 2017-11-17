EXO wins big at 2017 Asia Artist Awards

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - K-Pop boyband EXO and actress Kim Hee Sun scooped up the grand prizes for best singer and best actor respectively at the 2017 Asia Artist Awards on Nov 15 at Jamsil Gymnasium in Seoul.

EXO took home four trophies at this year's awards. In addition to winning the grand prize for the second consecutive year, the group also received the Fabulous Award and Popular Award. EXO member D.O., also known as Do Kyung Soo, won the Popular Award as an actor.

Kim Hee Sun, a top actress from the late 1990s, won the grand prize in acting.

Boyband Super Junior won the Legend Award and Fabulous Award while K-pop rookie Wanna One grabbed the Rookie of the Year Award and Samsung Pay Award.

The honorary Asia Icon Award went to actress Park Shin Hye while the Asia Star Award went to singer-actress Suzy. Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi, who was discharged from military service on Oct 31, received the Best Welcome Award.

The Asia Artist Awards honours the achievements and international contributions of Asian artists in film, television and music, based on big data.