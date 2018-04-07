Ex-MTV star swears off plastic surgery

NEW YORK • Former MTV reality TV star Heidi Montag is cutting out plastic surgery from her life after a near-death experience in 2009.

In an interview with Paper magazine, the 31-year-old revealed the horrors of undergoing 10 procedures - including a chin reduction, a nose job and breast enlargement - in just one day that year.

"With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and... (husband Spencer Pratt) didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery centre and had Demerol (a painkiller) to deal with the pain because it was so extreme.

"My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.'"

But she did recover from the close shave and later had her breast implants removed.

Montag is grateful for another lease on life.

"I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realise what was important to me."