Ex-Beast member 'sorry for behaviour'

SEOUL • Can a "beast" change his spots? Music followers are mulling over that after singer Jang Hyun Seung, a former member of South Korean boyband Beast, said sorry for his past behaviour.

Fans noted that the apology came late - more than a year after he left the band - and was he not trying to drum up publicity for Home, the single he released last Thursday?

In his apology on Instagram on Monday, Jang said: "During the past seven years, I was so loved by many before I left Beast. I achieved my dreams, but during the activities with the group, I had my own thirst and began to stubbornly pursue my own pleasure instead of working with other Beast members.

"As a result, the wall between the members and I grew thicker as I chose to alienate myself from the team instead of uniting with them.

"I also ended up showing poor attitude... which I thought was a perk of being young and cool."

Jang debuted with Beast in 2009 and made his solo debut in May 2015, reported The Korea Herald.

He left the group in April last year to pursue his solo career.

The other Beast members cut ties with their agency in November after their contracts expired. Under a new agency, they have taken another stab at fame under the name Highlight.