Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst says she is HIV-positive

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst said her treatment for HIV, which is spread when infected fluid enters the bloodstream, was going well.
VIENNA (Reuters) - Conchita Wurst, a bearded Austrian drag queen who became a gay rights icon after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, has said in an Instagram post that she is HIV-positive.

"I have been HIV-positive for many years," the 29-year-old pop singer, whose real name is Tom Neuwirth, told her nearly 300,000 followers, adding that she had been forced into revealing her status by a former partner.

"This is actually irrelevant to the public but an ex-boyfriend is threatening to go public with this private information, and I will not give anyone the right to frighten me or affect my life," Wurst said.

The singer, whose distinctive look combines long dark hair, painted nails and groomed black beard, shot to fame after winning the long-running music contest with power ballad Rise Like A Phoenix.

She was later invited to perform at the United Nations and hailed by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon for fighting discrimination.

Wurst said her treatment for HIV, which is spread when infected fluid enters the bloodstream, was going well.

"Since I received the diagnosis, I have been in medical treatment, and for many years without interruption I have been below the detection limit, which means I am unable to transmit the virus," Wurst said on Instagram.

heute ist der tag gekommen, mich für den rest meines lebens von einem damoklesschwert zu befreien: ich bin seit vielen jahren hiv-positiv. das ist für die öffentlichkeit eigentlich irrelevant, aber ein ex-freund droht mir, mit dieser privaten information an die öffentlichkeit zu gehen, und ich gebe auch in zukunft niemandem das recht, mir angst zu machen und mein leben derart zu beeinflussen. seit ich die diagnose erhalten habe, bin ich in medizinischer behandlung, und seit vielen jahren unterbrechungsfrei unter der nachweisgrenze, damit also nicht in der lage, den virus weiter zu geben. ich wollte aus mehreren gründen bisher nicht damit an die öffentlichkeit gehen, nur zwei davon will ich hier nennen: der wichtigste war mir meine familie, die seit dem ersten tag bescheid weiss und mich bedingungslos unterstützt hat. ihnen hätte ich die aufmerksamkeit für den hiv-status ihres sohnes, enkels und bruders gerne erspart. genauso wissen meine freunde seit geraumer zeit bescheid und gehen in einer unbefangenheit damit um, die ich jeder und jedem betroffenen wünschen würde. zweitens ist es eine information, die meiner meinung nach hauptsächlich für diejenigen menschen von relevanz ist, mit denen sexueller kontakt infrage kommt. coming out ist besser als von dritten geoutet zu werden. ich hoffe, mut zu machen und einen weiteren schritt zu setzen gegen die stigmatisierung von menschen, die sich durch ihr eigenes verhalten oder aber unverschuldet mit hiv infiziert haben. an meine fans: die information über meinen hiv-status mag neu für euch sein – mein status ist es nicht! es geht mir gesundheitlich gut, und ich bin stärker, motivierter und befreiter denn je. danke für eure unterstützung!

A post shared by conchita (@conchitawurst) on

More than 70 million people globally have been infected with the HIV virus and 35 million have died since the HIV/Aids epidemic in the 1980s, according to the World Health Organisation.

