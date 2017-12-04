Enjoy Neil Young's music online for free, for now

NEW YORK • Neil Young has a Heart Of Gold - his mega 1972 hit - given that he has opened an online archive of his half-century career for free through June 30. After that, he will charge a "very modest" fee.

He has made all his albums available for streaming alongside lyrics, artwork and videos.

In a delight for fans of the ever-prolific Canadian, the treasure trove includes around 10 unreleased albums, although most are not yet fully uploaded.

Marking the occasion, he gave a livestreamed solo concert last Friday at a 225-seat theatre in his hometown of Omemee, Ontario.

The project marks the latest turn in the 72-year-old rocker's turbulent relationship with online music.

Several years ago, he developed a portable device vaunted to provide the best-ever mobile sound quality, but it was recently discontinued.

Young for around a year took all his music down from streaming sites, complaining that the sound quality was subpar.

For his online archive, he worked with Singaporean firm OraStream to develop the finest possible audio.

The archive goes back to 1963 and ends with his new album, The Visitor, released over the weekend.

This is his second work with Promise Of The Real, a hard-charging back-up band featuring Lukas Nelson, son of country great Willie Nelson.

