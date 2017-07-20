Emma Watson offers reward for return of three missing rings

LONDON - Emma Watson is upset over the loss of three rings on Sunday.

One of them was given to her by her mother on her 18th birthday.

Posting on Facebook, the actress said she visited the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in London.

She put the rings in a safe inside a locker.

"When I got home, I realised the rings were not on my hands... Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it."

She asked those who had visited the hotel on Sunday and who might have "accidentally picked them up" to get in touch.

Watson also posted photos of the rings.

She mentioned a reward for their return though she did not state the amount.