Emma Watson offers reward for return of lost rings

LONDON • Emma Watson needs a favour - and is willing to offer a reward.

The Harry Potter actress is distressed over the loss of three "meaningful" rings on Sunday.

Watson, 27, is especially upset over the loss of one ring that was given to her by her mother on her 18th birthday - and which she wears every day.

Rallying her 35 million Facebook followers for help, she said: "On Sunday afternoon, I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment, I removed three silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe.

"When I got home, I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time, the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it, but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in."

She added: "Were these just any rings, I could accept this, but one of them was a gift from my mum.

"She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday."

She requested those who had visited the hotel on Sunday and might have "accidentally picked them up" to get in touch with her. Watson also posted pictures of the rings, but did not mention the quantum of reward.