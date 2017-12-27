Eminem's Revival is No. 1

LOS ANGELES • As Nicki Minaj posted recently, "it's a great time to be a white rapper in America".

The Billboard album chart has supported her view, with Eminem at No. 1 with Revival.

He and G-Eazy, a West Coast variant who has seamlessly crossed over into pop with The Beautiful & Damned, both debuted with six-figure sales in their first week.

G-Eazy took the No. 3 spot.

Eminem can still sell a lot of albums, streaming aside. Revival, his eighth major-label LP, had 197,000 traditional album sales and added a robust 82 million streams for a total of 267,000 album equivalent units, according to Nielsen.

The album, a self-lacerating work that also takes aim at United States President Donald Trump, is Eminem's eighth in a row to debut at No. 1, a Billboard record.

G-Eazy went a route more common in hip-hop today, relying heavily on digital streams.

His album, with hit singles No Limit and Him & I, sold 68,000 copies and tallied 70 million streams for a total of 122,000 units.

Sandwiched between the rappers at No. 2 is Taylor Swift, whose new album Reputation spent three weeks at No. 1, but has been kept from landing there more often by high-profile releases from U2, Luke Bryan and, now, Eminem.

Her album remains the only one of the year to top one million copies in pure sales.

Two stalwarts round out the Top Five. Ed Sheeran's ÷ is at No. 4 in its 42nd week on the chart, while American a cappella group Pentatonix's Pentatonix Christmas, initially released last holiday season, is at No. 5.

