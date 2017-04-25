Elton John recovering from 'potentially deadly' bacterial infection

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May, his publicist said on Monday (April 24).

The 70-year-old British musician became "violently ill" on a flight home from his recent South American tour, spokeswoman Fran Curtis said in a statement.

He spent two nights in intensive care in Britain and is resting at home after being released last Saturday, the statement said.

The infection was not identified, but the statement said John contracted the "harmful and unusual bacterial infection" during his South American tour, which ended in Chile on April 10. "Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly," the statement said, adding that his time in intensive care was followed by an "extended stay in hospital".

He is expected to make a full recovery but has cancelled all his concerts in Las Vegas for April and May, as well as a gig in Bakersfield, California, on May 6.

He apologised to fans for disappointing them, adding in a statement: "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

He is due to resume performances at a concert in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

John, a Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner for his work in film and theatre, is working on a score for a Broadway musical adaptation of the book The Devil Wears Prada.