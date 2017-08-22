Elton John pays tribute to 50-year music partner

LONDON • The songs in Elton John's 1975 hit album Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy tracked the early years and struggles of his music-making, including an attempted suicide.

While even non-fans could probably guess that John is Captain Fantastic, they would likely not know that the Cowboy is his very lowprofile songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin.

Over the weekend, John, 70, set the record straight and made sure that everyone knew, paying tribute to Taupin, 67, in an Instagram post.

"This year has seen many magical moments, among them 50 years with my wonderful friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin," he wrote.

Their track record since their first meeting in 1967 has indeed been fantastic, with monster hits such as Crocodile Rock (1972), Your Song (1970) and Rocket Man (1972), which was used in a recent Samsung commercial on television.

The 1997 version of Candle In The Wind (1973), in homage to Princess Diana when she died, is, according to Guinness World Records, the highest-selling single since charts began in the 1950s.

Meanwhile, the Brown Dirt Cowboy has put up his ranch in California for sale, reported the Los Angeles Times. His refuge for more than 20 years, he spent time raising horses when not rustling up more lyrics for his old pal John.