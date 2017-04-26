Elton John cancels gigs to rest

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has cancelled all his concerts for the rest of this month and next.

The British musician, 70, became "violently ill" on a flight home from his recent South American tour, his spokesman Fran Curtis said in a statement on Monday.

The singer spent two nights in intensive care in Britain and is resting at home after being discharged last Saturday.

The infection was not identified, but the statement said John contracted the "harmful and unusual bacterial infection" during his South American tour, which ended in Chile on April 10.

"Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly," the statement noted, adding that his time in intensive care was followed by an "extended stay in hospital".

John is expected to make a full recovery, but has dropped all his concerts in Las Vegas for this month and next, as well as a gig in Bakersfield, California, on May 6.

He apologised to fans for disappointing them, adding in a statement: "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

He is due to resume performances at a concert in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

The Grammy winner, as well as Oscar and Tony recipient for his work in film and theatre, is working on a score for a Broadway musical adaptation of comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada.

