S.H.E. singer Ella Chen gives birth to baby boy

TAIPEI • Ella Chen is now a mum. The 35-year-old S.H.E singer welcomed a boy on Wednesday.

Yesterday, she wrote on Facebook: "Yesterday afternoon, accompanied by the sisters and family I love (it's the first time a maternity room is so crowded - this mother loves a lively atmosphere), I gave birth safely to the first baby of my life."

She said she had a natural birth without an epidural, after trying but failing to have a water birth.

Her husband, Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai, 40, revealed on Facebook that she was in labour for up to 20 hours, said Apple Daily.

The baby - weighing 3.088kg, measuring 48cm and nicknamed Strong Baby - has been put on a respirator because he choked on amniotic fluid and meconium, but is otherwise fine, Chen said.



Ella Chen with her newborn, husband and S.H.E bandmates Selina Jen and Hebe Tien (left). PHOTO: ELLA CHEN/FACEBOOK



She also shared photos taken with her newborn, husband and S.H.E bandmates Selina Jen and Hebe Tien.